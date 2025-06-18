403
Honda Stuns Space Industry with Precise Rocket Test
(MENAFN) Nikkei Asia has reported that Honda Motor achieved a historic first on Tuesday, becoming Japan’s premier private firm to launch and recover a reusable rocket successfully.
The trial took place at Honda’s research center in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. During the test, the compact rocket soared to an altitude of 300 meters (984 feet) and returned with remarkable precision—landing just 37 centimeters (14.6 inches) from the intended spot. This outcome significantly exceeded the team’s initial landing accuracy goal of 5 meters (16.4 feet).
The vehicle, which spans 6.3 meters (20.7 feet) in length and 85 centimeters (33.5 inches) in width, weighs 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds) when unfueled. The demonstration marks a major milestone in Honda’s broader vision of using such rockets for launching satellites aimed at communications and earth-monitoring missions.
The automaker is aiming to perform a suborbital flight by 2029 as part of its longer-term roadmap.
Honda began exploring space technology in 2019 with the creation of a dedicated development team. Although still in the experimental stage, the company plans to enter the commercial launch sector and cut long-term expenses through reusable launch systems.
