Recent sabotage disrupts Russian locomotive close to Ukraine
(MENAFN) A diesel locomotive derailed Friday morning in Russia’s Belgorod Region after an explosive device planted beneath the railway tracks damaged the rails, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.
This incident follows two recent attacks Moscow labeled as Ukrainian “terrorist acts” on railroad infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk border regions, which resulted in seven deaths and over 100 injuries, including children.
Gladkov shared on his Telegram channel that preliminary information indicated no casualties from the explosion. Train service was disrupted for about 2.5 hours but has since returned to normal.
Repair teams were promptly sent to fix the damaged tracks in the Prokhorovsky District. The governor noted he was personally impacted by the delay, saying in a video message that his train only reached Prokhorovka because of the sabotage. He expressed relief that no one was hurt, though the damage was significant.
A similar railway sabotage incident occurred earlier this week in the Voronezh Region near the Ukrainian border, causing halted rail traffic and delays for more than 20 trains.
Moscow has accused Kiev of orchestrating these attacks amid escalating Ukrainian drone strikes and other assaults on Russian soil. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the recent train sabotage in the border areas as a clear terrorist act, aimed at undermining US-supported peace negotiations.
