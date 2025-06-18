403
Macron warns of overthrowing Iranian government with force
(MENAFN) During the G7 summit held in Canada, French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned against using force to overthrow the Iranian government, describing such an attempt as a “strategic mistake.” He emphasized the urgent need to stop attacks targeting civilians in both Iran and Israel.
Addressing the press, Macron highlighted that external military interventions have repeatedly failed to stabilize countries. “Those who believe that bombing from the outside can save a country despite itself and against itself have always been wrong,” he stated firmly.
He also denounced assaults on civilian targets and critical infrastructure. Macron stressed, "It is absolutely essential that all strikes carried out on both sides, against energy, administrative and cultural infrastructure, and especially against civilians, must stop. Nothing justifies them and they are absolutely intolerable."
On the same day, the G7 issued a statement identifying Iran as "the main source of instability and terrorism in the region," reflecting escalating concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Later, Macron reiterated his opposition to pursuing regime change in Iran through military means and called for diplomatic efforts to resume. “We do not want Iran to acquire nuclear weapons or to develop its ballistic capabilities, but I believe the greatest mistake today would be to seek regime change in Iran by military means — because that would bring chaos. And so the responsibility we have is to resume discussions as quickly as possible in order to restore a framework for dealing with both the nuclear issue and the ballistic missile issue,” he told reporters.
