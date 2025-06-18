Marugame Udon ” World's Largest Udon Restaurant Chain Set To Make Its Grand Debut In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Culinary enthusiasts across the UAE are about to discover a fresh new taste sensation as Marugame Udon, the world's largest udon restaurant chain with over 1,100 outlets globally, officially lands in the region. Famous for its skillfully handmade udon noodles and engaging dining experience, Marugame Udon invites UAE residents to immerse themselves in the authentic flavors and vibrant culture of Japan.

The launch of Marugame Udon in the UAE is made possible through a strategic partnership between Opal Food Concepts and Toridoll Holdings, the global parent company behind Marugame Udon, along with the support of the West Zone Group. This collaboration brings together Opal's commitment to culinary innovation with Toridoll's global expertise and West Zone's deep-rooted presence in UAE retail and hospitality.

“Marugame Udon is more than just a restaurant - it's an experience that brings people closer to Japanese culture through honest, handcrafted food,” said Razeen Parambil, Founder and Director of Opal Food Concepts.“We're proud to introduce this global favourite to the UAE and are confident it will quickly become a beloved destination for quality, affordable dining.”

As an initial target, the company plans to open 10 locations in the UAE over the next five years, strategically expanding access to high-quality Japanese dining experiences for residents and visitors alike. The inaugural Marugame Udon restaurant is set to open soon, warmly welcoming diners to an exceptional and authentic Japanese culinary journey.

As Marugame Udon opens its doors in Dubai, it proudly presents a thoughtfully curated menu that reflects the rich diversity and culinary preferences of the UAE. At the heart of this offering is a commitment to authenticity and inclusivity - every dish is Halal-certified, ensuring an inviting and accessible Japanese dining experience for all.

In celebration of the Dubai launch, Marugame Udon introduces exclusive regional specialties crafted to appeal to local tastes. Highlights include a hearty Vegetarian Japanese Curry, perfect for plant-based diners, and the bold Spicy Maze Udon, made for those who crave intense flavors. Spice lovers will also enjoy the complimentary green chili at the condiment station, allowing each guest to tailor their bowl with an extra kick.

Recognizing the region's strong preference for chicken, the brand also debuts the indulgent Chicken Katsu Curry Udon, which pairs a crispy chicken cutlet with rich Japanese curry, and the comforting Teriyaki Chicken Udon, available in both regular and kid-friendly portions.

With these innovative additions, Marugame Udon not only delivers on its promise of authentic Japanese comfort food but also ensures that every guest - from seasoned udon fans to first-time visitors - feels right at home.

Central to Marugame Udon's unique appeal is the captivating“Live Noodle Theater,” an interactive culinary performance where guests can watch chefs expertly prepare fresh, flavorful udon noodles right before their eyes. Each noodle is crafted daily by hand, ensuring unmatched freshness and an authentic taste that reflects the heart of Japanese cuisine.

Marugame Udon offers more than just dining - it offers a cultural experience. Delivering quick, affordable meals without compromising on quality, every visit becomes a flavorful and immersive moment, ideal for casual meals, family gatherings, or social outings.