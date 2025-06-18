403
Russian analyst states Ukraine’s drone strikes highlight ongoing nature of conflict with Russia
(MENAFN) According to Russian foreign policy analyst Fyodor Lukyanov, Ukraine’s recent drone strikes highlight the ongoing nature of the conflict with Russia and reinforce Moscow’s core stance — that military force remains central to negotiations. Writing on the second round of peace talks in Istanbul, Lukyanov argues that a ceasefire is unrealistic without a clear framework for a future agreement, and that both sides view military strength as a crucial bargaining chip.
Drawing parallels with prolonged 20th-century conflicts like those in Korea and Vietnam, he explains that diplomatic negotiations often occur alongside active combat rather than following a cessation of hostilities. While this doesn’t offer optimism, it reflects the only plausible route to a lasting resolution.
Despite objections from Kiev and its Western allies, Lukyanov notes that talks are progressing on Russia’s terms: no ultimatums, no rushed timelines, and a measured approach to dialogue. The United States, and President Trump in particular, appears satisfied with the optics of progress rather than substantive breakthroughs at this stage.
Ukraine, on the other hand, would likely prefer to destabilize the process, relying on unpredictability and tactical disruption. However, Russia’s choice to move forward with the Istanbul meeting — even after Ukraine’s sabotage attempts — proved strategically wise. It signaled resilience and a refusal to let provocations derail diplomacy.
The contrast between the media’s sensational coverage of the talks and their more subdued reality is telling. While headlines promise breakthroughs, the actual outcomes remain modest. Yet the continuation of dialogue itself is significant. The absence of Ukraine’s typical political theatrics, Lukyanov suggests, stems from one major factor: Donald Trump. Both Kiev and Moscow recognize him as a key influence and are willing to maintain the image of constructive engagement because of his involvement.
