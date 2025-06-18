EDB Postgres® AI Accelerates New Era Of Sovereign Data And AI For Enterprises, Industries, And Nations

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading Postgres data and AI company, today announced new innovations to the EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI) platform designed to help enterprises deploy and scale AI securely and compliantly across their Postgres environments, whether in clouds or on-premises. The platform streamlines operations at scale, integrates easily with existing data ecosystems, and centralizes hybrid management and observability in a single AI-ready control plane for the emerging era of agentic AI. See the demonstrations and configure your sovereign AI and platform at .

EDB PG AI is a unified platform with an easy-to-use interface for managing transactional, analytical, and AI workloads. As the industry's first Postgres-based sovereign data and AI platform, it unifies relational and non-relational data in a single system, featuring automatic pipelines and built-in development tools that seamlessly automate and operationalize data for AI.

“In this AI-first, sovereign-first world, C-suite executives in every geo point to a single, urgent need: a secure, open source, sovereign data and AI platform that gives them full control over how and where they build their AI future. True data and AI sovereignty means we are giving enterprises the freedom to choose-hybrid, with unique engineered systems, software, and cloud offerings-while also ensuring that they have the security and control they need,” said Kevin Dallas, CEO, EDB.

Only 13% of enterprises globally have successfully deployed a broad set of agentic AI applications at scale, according to EDB research (May 2025). These early leaders are seeing dramatically better returns-up to 227% higher ROI than the remaining 87% and 23% better ROI than the next-best group.

“Globally, customers are increasingly turning to tested, optimized, and scalable architecture to more effectively implement open source AI at the enterprise level. To help meet this need, Red Hat collaborates through a robust partner ecosystem, including EDB, to help empower organizations with the solutions, services, and support they need to drive successful business outcomes with AI. Using EDB Postgres AI with Red Hat OpenShift AI, organizations can benefit from a more consistent platform for sovereign control of a company's data and its own AI models,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem Success, Red Hat.

The EDB PG AI platform introduces two new core capabilities that enable secure, scalable, and hybrid-ready agentic AI, bringing production-grade performance mainstream for enterprises across their Postgres estates:

Low-code/no-code simplicity: AI pipeline creation in days, not months

Developers and business users can easily build intelligent applications using a simple point-and-click interface and low-code software development kit (SDK)-transforming GenAI projects from concept to production in days instead of months within a pre-integrated platform. In just five lines of code , users can set up an AI pipeline that automatically syncs embeddings with source data, ensuring an always-up-to-date AI knowledge base without costly infrastructure maintenance.



NVIDIA accelerated computing delivers the processing performance required for this new compute paradigm, while NVIDIA NIM microservices enable enterprises to run AI models locally and protect their data with sovereign AI. EDB Postgres AI integrates NVIDIA NeMo Retriever extraction, embedding and re-ranking microservices to ingest and process multimodal enterprise data, along with a catalog of NIM microservices to facilitate AI model extension.



Together, these capabilities help enterprises operationalize their AI-securely, at scale, and on their infrastructure of choice.

Sovereign hybrid Postgres data estate management and observability

Hybrid management delivers comprehensive visibility across the entire Postgres estate, empowering developers and operators with real-time insights across hundreds of databases through an intuitive interface. With 200+ built-in metrics and intelligent recommendations, teams can identify and resolve issues 5x faster, boost application performance by up to 8x , and optimize infrastructure-no DBA expertise required. Anyone can optimize performance and manage large estates with ease, boosting productivity by up to 30% while cutting TCO up to 6x compared to legacy systems.

“The EDB Postgres AI engineered solution leverages several of Supermicro's strengths, including our portfolio of data center building block systems, experience in developing and delivering rack-scale AI solutions, and our experience in supporting OEM customers like EnterpriseDB,” said Cenly Chen, chief growth officer, senior vice president, and managing director, Supermicro B.V.“This unified solution offers full hybrid capabilities and helps customers build sovereign, scalable, and compliant data and AI systems, giving enterprises the control and near-instant access to data needed for Gen AI.”

Explore the comprehensive library of benchmarks . Additional platform enhancements include:



Data security at all layers with Transparent Data Encryption (TDE), supply chain security, and hardened container images from Iron Bank. Advanced security features include role-based access control with fine-grained permissions down to row level, robust audit logging for real-time threat detection, and data redaction to limit sensitive information exposure-ensuring compliance with evolving regulations including PCI DSS and SOC 2.

Purpose-built PG AI Analytics Engine scales independently from storage and is optimized for columnar formats such as Iceberg and Delta tables, driving high performance queries across Postgres and the lakehouse ecosystem. Enterprises can unlock insights 30x faster than standard Postgres by using fresh operational data, breaking down silos, and eliminating ETL pipelines. Intelligent tiering offloads cold transactional data to storage that is up to 18x more cost efficient .

A universal, secure data store supports all types of data models-SQL, vector, JSON, time-series, key-value, and more-for building applications with structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data types. Tiered storage and a query engine unify Postgres with scalable analytics tables in object storage. EDB PG AI delivers optimized read/write performance that scales seamlessly from high-concurrency transactions to complex analytical and vector queries, all within a hybrid, sovereign architecture. Proven performance advantages include:



6x better TCO and 30% faster transactional performance than SQL Server



Up to 150x faster NoSQL performance vs. MongoDB Up to 4x faster NoSQL performance vs. MySQL

“McKnight Consulting Group compared the integrated EDB Postgres AI platform against a usual DIY approach using AWS. Across all the eight critical components of an enterprise AI factory, EDB Postgres AI reduced overall complexity by 67%, delivered a 3x faster design-to-delivery capability (from seven months to nine weeks), and a 38% reduction in maintenance complexity and costs,” said William McKnight, president, McKnight Consulting Group.

EDB PG AI represents a turning point for enterprises seeking to harness the full power of their data in the agentic AI era. To witness how your enterprise can accelerate AI initiatives with confidence while maintaining complete control of data assets, configure your own sovereign and AI platform at .

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform-secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit .

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

