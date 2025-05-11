403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Brazil Coach Diniz Leads Vasco da Gama Through 2026
(MENAFN) Former Brazil national team coach Fernando Diniz has reportedly finalized an agreement to become the new head coach of Vasco da Gama, according to multiple media outlets.
As reported by Globo Esporte on Thursday, the 51-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him with the Rio de Janeiro-based club until December 2026.
The report noted that only minor contractual issues remain before the club makes an official announcement.
Diniz steps in for Fabio Carille, who was dismissed on April 27 following a disappointing start to the campaign.
Vasco currently sits in 14th place in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A, trailing league leader Palmeiras by nine points and securing just two victories in seven matches.
Diniz, who served as Brazil’s head coach between July 2023 and January 2024, has been unemployed since his departure from Cruzeiro earlier this year.
His debut on the Vasco sidelines is scheduled for Saturday, when the club faces Vitoria in a top-tier league matchup.
As reported by Globo Esporte on Thursday, the 51-year-old has signed a deal that will keep him with the Rio de Janeiro-based club until December 2026.
The report noted that only minor contractual issues remain before the club makes an official announcement.
Diniz steps in for Fabio Carille, who was dismissed on April 27 following a disappointing start to the campaign.
Vasco currently sits in 14th place in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A, trailing league leader Palmeiras by nine points and securing just two victories in seven matches.
Diniz, who served as Brazil’s head coach between July 2023 and January 2024, has been unemployed since his departure from Cruzeiro earlier this year.
His debut on the Vasco sidelines is scheduled for Saturday, when the club faces Vitoria in a top-tier league matchup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment