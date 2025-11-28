W Communications Launches Creator-First Consultancy Hellofranses! In Asia

MENAFN - PRovoke) SINGAPORE– Integrated communications agency W Communications has announced the regional launch of HelloFranses!, a standalone Celebrity and Creator-first consultancy designed to help brands in Singapore and the APAC region navigate today's fast-moving influencer landscape with cultural intelligence, creative flair and commercial precision. It will also see the agency represent talent for the first time.Founded in the UK by Chloe Franses, HelloFranses! has already experienced rapid growth. Now 20-people strong, it has made waves with clients including Disney, Hublot, Aston Martin and Bacardi, and delivered work for POP MART – taking Labubus from cult collectible to must-have fashion accessory. It has now set its sights on the vibrant, creator-driven markets of Asia Pacific, it said in a statement.With access to a global network of creators, HelloFranses! offers end-to-end influencer solutions, from strategy and creator shortlisting to content creation, paid amplification and campaign analytics. Its best-in-class tech platform enables it to deliver authentic collaborations, seamless content management and real-time reporting, freeing the team to build meaningful, long-term relationships with brands and creators to create campaigns that are both effective and culturally relevant.HelloFranses! will also, for the first time, directly represent influencers in the region, building their personal brands, while also adding greater connectivity to its work for brands. Its roster will include a collective of key opinion leaders, influencers and creators, alongside emerging celebrities and creatives, with a focus on the luxury and global market.With today's creator economy as much about collaboration as it is about content, HelloFranses! Asia will also be identifying and brokering strategic partnership and sponsorship deals by connecting brands with like-minded partners, events and platforms that share their core values.The new division reflects the evolving role of PR as a driver of business outcomes, not just awareness. Its work will focus on pairing brands and KOLs with complementary value propositions, creating unexpected yet authentic collaborations that cut through the noise.In addition, it will work on developing creative content opportunities, brand associations and co-created products that strengthen full-funnel strategies, building both brand love and measurable growth.

The partnerships and sponsorships division completes the creators–celebrities–partnerships ecosystem that sits at the heart of modern storytelling – linking influence with real-world impact.



The agency's Giveback initiative is another regional differentiator; a mentorship and wellbeing programme designed to nurture the next generation of creators through workshops, coaching and access to HelloFranses!'s network of global studio hubs. It recognises the duty of care owed to creators navigating an industry that moves at the speed of a trending soundbite.



“Southeast Asia is a creator powerhouse, from Singapore's pop-culture disruptors to Indonesia's TikTok titans. Brands here have moved beyond influencer marketing as a numbers game and towards authentic creator partnerships that build real-life communities. HelloFranses! gives them exactly that. It is creativity with a conscience, powered by data, and delivered with a little W charm. We see this as the next chapter in helping our clients and creators thrive together across the region,” said Robin Chang, general manager of W Communications APAC.





“Authentic human voices have always been powerful as they drive trust and connection. Whether it's a micro-creator engaging their community or a celebrity inspiring millions, the influencer industry will always have people at its heart. HelloFranses! was created to celebrate and champion that,” added Chloe Franses, CEO of HelloFranses!



HelloFranses! will work closely with W Communications' Singapore office on the expansion of HelloFranses! Asia W Communications Singapore represents some of the region's leading brands including 1664, Moët Hennessy Diageo, Deliveroo, Hilton, Geneco, and more. The launch of HelloFranses! Asia will bolster the agency's ability to deliver influencer-led, social-first campaigns across Southeast Asia.