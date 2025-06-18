Haru Invest CEO Found Not Guilty Of Defrauding Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

South Korea's Seoul Southern District Court on 17 June acquitted Haru Invest CEO Lee Hyung‐soo of fraud charges linked to the collapse of withdrawal services that triggered investor losses of approximately $650 million. The court determined there was no deliberate intention to mislead the 6,000-plus affected depositors, citing legitimate business activity that merely suffered collapse from contagion stemming from the FTX collapse.

Prosecutors had alleged Lee orchestrated a $650 million fraud scheme by misleading investors and misappropriating user funds. They argued that the firm, owned by parent company Blockcrafters, presented itself as secure and sustainable before halting withdrawals in mid‐2023, inflicting financial hardship on users. Nonetheless, the court concluded that while Haru Invest's model carried high risk, it was not inherently deceptive.

The court's ruling also cleared the company's co‐CEOs at Blockcrafters, who faced similar allegations. In contrast, Haru's chief operating officer, Kang, received a two‐year prison sentence after being found guilty of embezzlement. The court determined Kang had transferred client funds to his personal accounts, a charge distinct from the fraud accusations directed at Lee and other executives.

Judges noted connections between Haru's difficulties and the broader collapse of the cryptocurrency ecosystem following the FTX failure. They observed that Haru deployed a legitimate yield‐earning model using third‐party counterparties, including B&S Holdings, but that the sudden disruption in liquidity markets amplified losses. There was no evidence, the ruling held, that Lee intentionally misrepresented Haru's operations or risk profile to investors.

Concurrently, prosecution testimonials during closing arguments revealed that Haru marketed its platform as capable of delivering annual interest rates exceeding 10 per cent on deposits of Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT. Investor expectations were inflated, yet those losses, believed to be exacerbated by exposure to over‐leveraged counterparty relationships, were judged to result from systemic failure rather than criminal intent.

See also Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny

Throughout the proceedings the defence emphasised Lee's commitment to asset return. Lee personally told the court that investors retained ownership of their crypto assets and that Haru operated legally under custody arrangements. He insisted that financial setbacks resulted from Bernard Bang's mismanagement at B&S, a company entrusted with executing Haru's yield‐earning strategy. The defence maintained that Haru's abrupt withdrawal suspension in June 2023 was a reactive measure to liquidity pressure, not an attempt to defraud.

Meanwhile, the court confirmed that Kang, the COO, diverted funds into accounts unrelated to Haru's operations, violating fiduciary responsibility, and meriting his conviction. His sentence reflected the separation in responsibility between him and senior management, who genuinely believed in and operated under a legitimate model.

The financial aftermath continues: Haru has appointed an insolvency administrator and launched a creditor claims process affecting thousands of both domestic and overseas investors. According to user‐submitted civil filings, the firm is pursuing recovery of assets tied to the FTX bankruptcy estate, including staking returns and counterparties' restitution. Victims are filing asset‐recognition claims under Korean bankruptcy law, arguing that deposited tokens belong to them and should be returned outside Haru's bankrupt estate.

In parallel, appellate proceedings are expected for Kang, whose sentence may be modified as his embezzlement involved funds beyond his legal authority. Lee and his co‐CEOs are also preparing appeals, emphasising that Haru's structure and disclosures conformed with regulations at the time of operation.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?