Mozilla Phases Out Pocket, Newsletter Reborn As Ten Tabs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Mozilla will discontinue Pocket, its bookmarking and content-discovery service, on 8 July 2025, shifting focus to augmented Firefox browser experiences. Users can continue to access and export saved articles until 8 October 2025, after which all Pocket data will be permanently removed. Premium and annual plan subscribers will be automatically refunded or receive prorated credits as of the shutdown date.

Pocket began in 2007 as Read It Later, gained popularity for offline article archiving, and was acquired by Mozilla in February 2017. It was later integrated into Firefox and expanded globally with editorial curation and smart recommendations.

Mozilla justifies the shutdown by citing evolving user behaviour and its strategic intent to refocus resources on Firefox innovations-vertical tabs, smart search, enhanced bookmarks and AI-driven features. Pocket's legacy will continue to inform its New Tab content discovery, blending algorithmic and editorial approaches.

Pocket's mobile and browser extension versions have been withdrawn from app stores since 22 May 2025. Nevertheless, previously installed versions will remain operational until the export deadline in October.

Alongside Pocket, Mozilla is phasing out Fakespot-a browser-integrated AI tool for spotting fake online reviews-by 1 July 2025, with the Firefox Review Checker ending on 10 June 2025. The firm notes that, despite strong user interest, these tools did not align with a scalable model.

To maintain editorial curation, the Pocket Hits email newsletter will be rebranded to“Ten Tabs” in mid-June 2025. This weekday digest aligns with Firefox's content strategy but will cease weekend editions.

The user response to Pocket's closure is mixed. Devotees praise its clean interface, offline reading and cross-platform syncing, while critics lament the lack of an open-source or sale alternative. Many are migrating to competitors like Instapaper, Raindrop and Wallabag.

Mozilla's decision has drawn critique: some argue the shutdown reflects a pattern of acquiring then abandoning services, while others believe the organisation's independence demands difficult choices. The move reinforces Mozilla's strategy to strengthen Firefox's browser-first experience, even at the cost of standalone products.

Developers reliant on Pocket's API face similar disruption. The API will cease functioning from 8 October 2025, ending third-party syncing and integrations. Mozilla has urged developers to extract their data and migrate services now to avoid service disruptions.

Internally, Mozilla emphasises that the transition supports its financial and technical sustainability. Freed resources will fuel AI-enhanced browser features and further enrich Firefox's independent ecosystem.

Users keen to preserve their Pocket content have until 8 October 2025 to export articles, notes and highlights. Meanwhile, those subscribed to Pocket Hits need only continue their subscriptions to automatically receive Ten Tabs under its new name.

