Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xi denounces Israel attacks on Iran

2025-06-18 04:10:21
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China’s President Xi Jinping held Israel responsible for the recent sharp increase in tensions across the Middle East, linking it directly to Israeli military operations targeting Iran.

During a discussion with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kazakh city of Astana, Xi expressed serious concern about the sudden surge in conflict caused by Israel’s actions. He emphasized, “China is deeply concerned about the sudden escalation of tension in the Middle East caused by Israel’s military action against Iran. We oppose any act that infringes on the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries.”

The meeting took place as part of the second China-Central Asia summit, as outlined by official statements from Chinese diplomatic representatives. Xi stressed that armed confrontations do not resolve issues and warned that escalating regional conflicts work against the interests shared by the global community. He urged all involved parties to quickly reduce tensions and prevent further aggravation.

Additionally, Xi assured that China remains prepared to collaborate with all stakeholders to promote peace and stability in the troubled region. Prior to this, Chinese authorities had advised their nationals residing in both Israel and Iran to evacuate promptly given the growing unrest. Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized a call by the US President urging Iranians to leave Tehran, describing it as “adding fuel to the fire,” according to official communications.

