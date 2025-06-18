Disney Pixar Recreates What Aliens Look Like - According To Kids

Disney Pixar artists have visualised what aliens look like - based on the opinions of the British kids.

The intergalactic sketch has one head, slimy green skin, and a mouth full of sharp teeth.

This artist's impression was based on the views of 1,000 six to 11-year-olds – who imagine extra-terrestrials to have arms and legs, which are long and thin.

They also think each oval alien head will have two big round eyes and pointed 'elf-like' ears.

And it will be the size of a human – as well as having five fingers and five toes on each limb.

Disney & Pixar commissioned the study ahead of the release of its animated film, Elio, featuring a young space fanatic, who sends a message to space before being beamed up to an interplanetary organisation.

Art director, Keiko Murayama, the Pixar artist who brought the children's vision to life said:“It was fascinating getting to create this alien through the eyes of the children who imagined it. We can only hope we've done it justice!

“There's a whole universe out there that we have had the best time imagining whilst making Elio, and now the people who will get to watch it have had their part in it too”.

More than half (54 per cent) agreed aliens probably speak their own language, with 30 per cent also thinking they are true linguists, knowing every mother tongue.

Being able to teleport (40 per cent), camouflage themselves (30 per cent), and read people's minds (38 per cent) were among the top powers they imagine aliens would hold.

As 35 per cent of youngsters think aliens could become invisible to evade detection and even have their skin change colour based on how they were feeling.

It seems it's not just kids who have a vivid imagination, as 65 per cent of parents agreed with their child's description.

And space seems to be a hot topic in households as well according to the OnePoll data, as 82 per cent also admit their youngster is interested in all things intergalactic.

If given the chance to send a message to space, children confess chatting about exploring the cosmos with an alien was their top topic (51 per cent).

Talking technology and speaking about were also key subjects for discussion science (both 36 per cent), with 32 per cent also wanting to inform them about Earth's environment.

Sharing stories with extraterrestrial explorers about their family and friends was something nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of kids also wanted to do.

With 20 per cent happy to discuss their feelings with a new alien acquaintance.

A spokesperson for Disney Pixar, which launched a special 'Elio' inspired booth in London on June 13 where kids and adults could record a message to space to be beamed up and out of our atmosphere, added:“With the movie all about discovery, both the with main character's self and of other worlds, it's great to also find space is still as interesting as ever to kids.

Elio producer, Mary Alice Drumm, added:“Our incredible artists designed over 21 species of alien characters for the world of Elio.

"It's great to hear audiences who will be watching the film on the big screen, have imaginations as big as ours.”