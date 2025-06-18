403
Erdogan states Israel attacks on Iran “reached the point of banditry”
(MENAFN) Türkiye has consistently championed resolving the issue of Iran’s nuclear program through dialogue and negotiations, a position reaffirmed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to facilitating diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the escalating clashes between Israel and Iran.
Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s vigorous diplomatic engagement, both personally and via the foreign ministry, aimed at de-escalating the conflict. “We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation,” he stated.
Referring to his recent conversations with world leaders, Erdogan pointed out the severe threat Israel’s actions pose to the entire region, describing it as having “reached the point of banditry.” He stressed the critical need for diplomacy and dialogue as the path to lasting solutions.
The Turkish president also criticized Israel’s purported pretext of targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, asserting that these operations serve more insidious purposes. “With every act of oppression, every drop of blood shed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardizing its own existence and the nation's future,” he said.
Erdogan condemned Israel’s ongoing violence, including what he termed genocide in Gaza and reckless assaults on Lebanon and Syria, calling these actions deeply painful for Türkiye. He condemned Israel’s recent strikes on Iran, a neighboring country.
“Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants,” Erdogan warned, underscoring the risks of ignoring regional complexities.
