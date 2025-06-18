403
N-Korea plans to send off thousands of personnel to Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea is preparing to send a significant number of military personnel to Russia’s Kursk Region in support of post-conflict recovery operations, according to a senior Russian official. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu announced on Tuesday that Pyongyang will dispatch thousands of troops to assist with mine clearance and infrastructure restoration.
Shoigu explained that the move stems from the expanding military cooperation between the two nations, formalized under a strategic partnership treaty signed earlier this year. “[North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un has made the decision to send to Russia 1,000 mine clearance specialists to sweep the Russian territory,” he said. Additionally, he noted that another 5,000 North Korean military engineers will work to “rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the occupants.”
The region in question had previously been the site of a Ukrainian cross-border offensive, which began in August 2024. Although officials in Kiev initially portrayed the operation as a major blow to Russian defenses, Moscow rapidly regained control. By late April 2025, Ukrainian troops had been fully driven out, and Russia’s Defense Ministry estimated that Ukraine had suffered over 76,000 casualties during the campaign.
As part of ongoing humanitarian coordination, both countries engaged in the exchange of fallen soldiers earlier this week. Russia returned the remains of 6,060 Ukrainian troops, many of whom died in the Kursk campaign. Ukraine, in return, handed over the remains of 78 Russian soldiers. Russian authorities also stated they held another 1,248 bodies ready for repatriation to Ukraine.
The military support from North Korea is the latest development in an increasingly close alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang. Their treaty, signed shortly before the Ukrainian incursion, includes provisions for mutual defense and expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.
