USD/JPY Forecast Today: Breaks Out Ahead Of FOMC (Video)
- The US dollar has initially pulled back just a bit during the early hours on Tuesday only to turn around and show signs of life. As we have seen the US dollar show signs of recovery against multiple currencies. This is a pair that I've been talking about and watching quite a bit over the last couple of weeks as the 145 yen level is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying close attention to.
Now there are hints that the United States may be looking at getting involved in the war against the Iranians. So, everything is a fluid situation at the moment. This is a market that if it does break down from here, and it wouldn't really surprise me that much, it should at least in theory, open up a buying opportunity, but we'll just have to see there's so many variables at the moment. It is going to be very difficult to do anything in size, I more than anything else will be keeping my position size small in this environment because quite frankly, it would be very easy to lose money.
