Qatar Foundation Integrates Chess Into Its Schools To Foster Strategic Thinking

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, in collaboration with the Qatar Chess Federation, organised the Qatar Foundation Schools Chess Tournament with the aim of integrating chess into the educational activities of its schools.

As part of a strategic partnership, a series of initiatives were introduced. These efforts led to the establishment of 11 chess clubs across Qatar Foundation (QF) schools, providing students with regular opportunities for training and practice, and contributing to the development of their strategic thinking, focus, and self-discipline.

Head of Sports Affairs at QF's Pre-University Education, Abdulla Shaheen Al-Kaabi said:“The agreement signed in this context is not merely a temporary collaboration, but a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the presence of chess in the educational environment.

Our goal is to identify talented students who can be nurtured to represent Qatar in international competitions, contributing to the advancement of sports in the country.” Al-Kaabi explained that the integration of chess into QF schools began with training certified teacher-coaches and providing the necessary equipment. This led to dedicated lessons, internal tournaments, a major competition during Qatar's 2025 National Sport Day, and, ultimately, the Qatar Foundation Schools Championship.

“We believe that chess plays a significant role in shaping students' character, which is why we aim to expand its presence to as many schools as possible,” he added.

“Chess is not just a game, it is a powerful tool for developing critical thinking, decision-making, and effective planning skills, all of which have a direct impact on students' academic performance and success.” Al-Kaabi pointed out that sports activities, particularly chess tournaments, have had a clear impact on promoting positive behavior among students by reinforcing values such as cooperation, mutual respect, and good sportsmanship.

“Through these activities, we strive to build a balanced educational environment that supports students' academic, personal, and skill development,” he explained.“We also aim to instill values such as patience, resilience, and self-confidence, key elements in shaping future leaders capable of making effective decisions.”

“We place great importance on diversifying sports activities across the institution to give students the opportunity to explore their interests and develop their skills in various fields, whether physical, like running and swimming, or mental, like chess. This balance between physical and cognitive engagement contributes to shaping well-rounded individuals capable of excellence.”

An eight-year-old student at Academyati, part of QF's Pre-University Education, Jassim Nawaf Zainal said:“I joined the chess tournament because I really love the game. My journey started when I watched instructional videos online, and I kept learning until I mastered the rules.

“This experience taught me that winning isn't everything. What matters most is enjoying the game and learning from it. Even losing can be a chance to improve, and this competition gave me more confidence and motivation. I'm sure I'll get better with every tournament I play.

“My family always stands by me and encourages me. Even when I feel tired or nervous, they keep supporting and motivating me to keep going and do my best.” A nine-year-old student at Qatar Academy Doha, part of QF's Pre-University Education, Munira Ali Al-Mohannadi expressed her happiness about participating, saying:“Even though I lost a few rounds in the tournament, I won't stop playing because I really enjoy chess.

“I've learned how to plan and think before I make a move, and that made me love the game even more. I'm thankful to my mom for encouraging me, and now I encourage my classmates to try chess too, because it's a great opportunity to challenge yourself and learn something new."