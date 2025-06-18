403
Netherlands vows cash to Moldova to counter ‘Russian threats’
(MENAFN) The Netherlands has pledged €1.5 million ($1.7 million) to Moldova in support of efforts to bolster its democratic institutions and defend against what Dutch officials call “Russian hybrid threats.” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp made the announcement via X, stating the funds will support projects aimed at strengthening Moldova’s democracy, enhancing institutional resilience, and combating threats such as disinformation and electoral manipulation.
The funding comes amid Moldova’s accelerated push for EU and NATO integration under President Maia Sandu, who has taken a strongly pro-Western stance since assuming office in 2020. Re-elected in a disputed runoff last year, Sandu has vowed to complete EU accession talks by 2027.
Her policies, however, have sparked growing unrest domestically, with critics citing economic struggles, suppression of dissent, and perceived attacks on the Orthodox Church. Tensions further escalated this week after a pro-LGBTQ march in Chisinau led to a forceful police crackdown on counter-protesters, including religious participants and families with children. Videos showing police clashing with an Orthodox priest and detaining a man holding a child have fueled public anger.
Sandu has defended the actions of her government as necessary to counteract alleged pro-Russian elements and has labeled opposition parties and media outlets as criminal. Moscow, for its part, has rejected these accusations. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently accused the EU of fabricating a “Russian threat” narrative to distract from its own worsening economic crisis, which she blamed on Western sanctions against Russia.
