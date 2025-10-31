Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Fulfills Nasser Hussain's 7-Year-Old Prophecy

Ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 Final against South Africa, India star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has emerged as the centre of focus, as her brilliant performance helped the Women in Blue seal their spot in the final by defeating defending champions Australia in the semifinal at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 31.

Jemimah played a match-winning, unbeaten innings of 127 off 134 balls, anchoring India's record run chase of 339 and steering the team to a historic five-wicket victory. Her 167-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played captain's innings of 89 off 88 balls, laid the foundation for the stunning run chase, turning the pressure-packed semifinal into a showcase of class and composure, as India stormed into their third World Cup.

The player in focus was Jemimah Rodrigues, as she not only recorded her maiden World Cup century but also rose to the occasion when it mattered the most, guiding Team India to their biggest ever run chase in the history of Women's ODI cricket.

Nasser Hussain Gets His Prediction Right

After Jemimah Rodrigues' knock sealed India's place in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, an old tweet of former England captain Nasser Hussain resurfaced, where he predicted the future of young Indian batter.

It was back in 2018 when Nasser Hussain was in India for her broadcasting duties with Sky Sports and met Jemimah Rodrigues in Mumbai. Former England captain decided to give a few throwdowns to the young batter, who was in her early days with the Indian team. Impressed by her talent, Hussain predicted her bright future, saying, 'Going to be a star for India.'

“Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today.. she's going to be a star for India," Nasser Hussain wrote on X.

- Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) April 18, 2018

Nasser Hussain's seven-year prophecy has come true, as Jemimah Rodrigues has evolved into the backbone of India's batting line-up, as she guided Women in Blue to their third World Cup final with maturity and confidence that perfectly reflect the potential he spotted in her as a teenager way back in 2018.

Jemimah Rodrigues in Focus Ahead of the Women's World Cup Final

Following her 127-run knock in the Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal against Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues will again be one of the key players heading into the title clash against South Africa, who defeated England in another semifinal.

After inconsistent performances and being dropped from the England match, Jemimah made a strong comeback with a 76-run knock in a crucial clash against New Zealand, helping India not only to secure the top four spot on the points table but also to seal the semifinal berth. The 25-year-old carried on her momentum into the crucial clash against Australia, producing one of her finest innings under pressure.

Jemimah Rodrigues will definitely be under the spotlight in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, as the fans, cricket enthusiasts, and experts will expect her to rise to the occasion when it matters the most and deliver a match-defining performance that could help India script a long-awaited dream of getting hold of the coveted trophy.