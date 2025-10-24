Azerbaijan, Kazakh Companies Eye Co-Op Prospects Along Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani and Kazakh companies discussed transit export opportunities, including cooperation opportunities over the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during meetings of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kazakhstan Chamber of Foreign Trade Murat Karimsakov and General Director of the "QazTrade" Trade Policy Development Center Aitmukhammed Aldazharov within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the 3rd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council, held within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum, and highlighted the interest of the business circles of both countries in close cooperation.

Abdullayev shared insights into the digital development concept of Azerbaijan, the process of digitalization of industry, and emphasized the importance of adapting business to the new requirements of our time.

Karimsakov spoke about the macroeconomic indicators of his country, including the leading sectors of the economy.

He noted that the forums held, as well as the Business Council, play the role of an effective mechanism for regulating bilateral business relations.

Moreover, he pointed out that AZPROMO and the Chamber will make joint efforts to further increase the effectiveness of the aforementioned platforms.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the areas of activity of the organizations they represent, the mechanisms for promoting exports, the services provided to entrepreneurs, and potential areas of cooperation.

In addition, the implementation of the mechanism for covering logistics costs was discussed.

"QazTrade" highly appreciates the prospects for transit exports of potential joint products that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can jointly produce through the Middle Corridor to third countries, including China, via Kazakhstan.

The meeting announced that "QazTrade" can provide support in this regard, and an agreement was reached to continue discussions.