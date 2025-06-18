403
Iranian Missiles Damage Buildings in Israel
(MENAFN) Several Iranian projectiles landed across different areas in Israel, sparking blazes and damaging a structure, after Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept the incoming attack.
According to Israeli Army Radio, a number of missiles, believed to have been launched from Iranian territory, impacted within Israel.
The Israeli military did not provide specific details about the targeted sites, but an Israeli newspaper indicated that preliminary reports placed at least two of the impacts near Jerusalem and the Sharon district adjacent to Tel Aviv.
As per a broadcaster, the missile barrage damaged a building in the center of Israel, and fire crews had to extinguish blazes involving around 20 burning vehicles.
In northern Israel, missile remnants were said to have struck a structure, while the falling debris and missiles triggered numerous fires in open terrain.
The situation has become more volatile since Friday, following Israel’s air raids on various Iranian targets, which included military zones and nuclear-related infrastructure, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory missile launches.
Israeli officials stated that at least 24 individuals have lost their lives and hundreds more have been wounded due to the Iranian missile strikes.
Meanwhile, Iran reported that no fewer than 224 people were killed and over 1,000 suffered injuries as a result of Israel's offensive operations.
