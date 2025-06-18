403
Deadly Traffic Collision Claims Two Lives in Tokyo
(MENAFN) Early Wednesday morning, a severe traffic collision involving two trucks and a small passenger car shook Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. local time, when the three vehicles collided near Sakuradai Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line, approximately 600 meters south of the station.
Emergency responders rushed four individuals to nearby hospitals following the crash. Tragically, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s—both occupants of the passenger car—were later declared dead, according to a local broadcaster.
The drivers of the two trucks also suffered injuries but officials confirmed their conditions are not life-threatening.
Police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances behind the collision as authorities work to determine the cause.
