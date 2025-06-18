403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Premier vows to dismantle Iran`s nuclear ambitions
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions and missile capabilities, framing the ongoing military campaign as a fight for national survival. In his first public statement since launching Operation Rising Lion, Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel would continue its offensive until Iran no longer posed a nuclear threat—not just to Israel, but to the entire region and beyond.
“This is a battle for survival,” Netanyahu said during a virtual press briefing. He emphasized that Israel’s goal is to eliminate what he described as an existential danger posed by the Islamic Republic.
The conflict has escalated dramatically, with Israeli airstrikes entering their fourth consecutive day. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 370 missiles and numerous drones have been launched from Iran since Friday, prompting widespread Israeli counterattacks. The IDF claims to have hit more than 90 strategic sites across Iran, targeting locations near Tehran, Esfahan, and the Persian Gulf that allegedly include missile storage, radar systems, and military command hubs.
Iranian sources report more than 200 casualties so far, although independent verification is difficult due to restricted media access. Satellite images analyzed by the Institute for Science and International Security show substantial destruction at suspected nuclear sites near Natanz and Parchin.
Despite Netanyahu’s justification of the offensive as a necessary measure for national security, critics are increasingly questioning the true motivations behind the operation. Detractors argue that the campaign may have deeper geopolitical and ideological implications, raising concerns that it could be driven by broader regional ambitions rather than strictly defensive objectives.
“This is a battle for survival,” Netanyahu said during a virtual press briefing. He emphasized that Israel’s goal is to eliminate what he described as an existential danger posed by the Islamic Republic.
The conflict has escalated dramatically, with Israeli airstrikes entering their fourth consecutive day. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 370 missiles and numerous drones have been launched from Iran since Friday, prompting widespread Israeli counterattacks. The IDF claims to have hit more than 90 strategic sites across Iran, targeting locations near Tehran, Esfahan, and the Persian Gulf that allegedly include missile storage, radar systems, and military command hubs.
Iranian sources report more than 200 casualties so far, although independent verification is difficult due to restricted media access. Satellite images analyzed by the Institute for Science and International Security show substantial destruction at suspected nuclear sites near Natanz and Parchin.
Despite Netanyahu’s justification of the offensive as a necessary measure for national security, critics are increasingly questioning the true motivations behind the operation. Detractors argue that the campaign may have deeper geopolitical and ideological implications, raising concerns that it could be driven by broader regional ambitions rather than strictly defensive objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment