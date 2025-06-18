Baku To Host Dance Events Of Year-WADF World Championships & World Cups 2025
From September 5 to 7, 2025, the city of Baku will host one of the most anticipated dance events of the year - the WADF World Championships in Artistic Ballroom Dance (Smooth) and the World Cups across all WADF styles, Azernews reports.
This international tournament will bring together participants from dozens of countries, showcasing the full spectrum of artistic dance - from traditional to experimental.
Organizers of the event: SRDS – International Dance Company, Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC)
This event is more than just a tournament - it is a strategic milestone on the path to global recognition of Azerbaijan as one of the key centers of world dance culture. It opens new doors for dancers, coaches, and schools striving for international visibility and professional growth.
WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) is one of the leading international dance organizations, committed to developing artistic dance, promoting freedom of expression, and embracing an innovative approach to competitive formats. It unites dancers from around the world, providing a unique platform for creativity, competition, and cultural exchange.
Join us in Baku - discover new dimensions of dance and become part of the international movement shaping the future of ballroom artistry!
For media and partners:
Contact person: Eldar Jafarov
Email: [email protected]
Official participant registration is handled via the Mastersoft system.
Media partners of the event Azernews, Trend, Day,Az and Milli.
