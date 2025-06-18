403
Outspoken former strategist of Trump stirs political waters again
(MENAFN) Steve Bannon, the outspoken former strategist and longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has once again stirred political waters—this time by challenging U.S. involvement in a potential new war in the Middle East, which he argues serves the interests of Israel and its powerful lobby in Washington more than those of the American people.
Though Bannon remains a vocal supporter of Israel, he has publicly opposed the U.S. backing Israel’s military actions against Iran. His critique isn’t rooted in moral outrage over Israel’s policies—such as its treatment of Palestinians or aggressive regional actions—but rather in a strategic, nationalist argument: Israel’s priorities do not necessarily align with those of the United States. Therefore, a true “America First” policy must resist being steered by Israeli interests.
Bannon’s stance, while not morally driven, is seen as particularly threatening by the Trump camp and pro-Israel factions because it appeals to American patriotism rather than human rights. He compares Israel’s unapologetically self-interested approach to the infamous “Germany First” mentality of the 1930s and ‘40s, warning that following Israel into a wider conflict with Iran would not serve U.S. interests.
He argues that the United States is already entangled in a broader global conflict, with ongoing wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and now escalating tensions with Iran, effectively pushing the world into the early phases of a third world war. From Bannon’s perspective, America should reduce its involvement in the Middle East and Europe in order to focus on what he sees as the real strategic priority: countering China in the Asia-Pacific.
While he fails to fully acknowledge the humanitarian crises unfolding, Bannon’s strategic argument marks a significant fracture within the MAGA movement, pitting nationalist realists like himself against neoconservative and pro-Israel hardliners still dominant in parts of the Republican establishment.
