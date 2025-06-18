403
Israel Says U.S. Likely to Join Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Israel expects the United States to join its ongoing military actions against Iran, according to local media reports.
A high-ranking Israeli official, speaking anonymously, revealed that intelligence assessments in Tel Aviv suggest President Donald Trump is likely to authorize American involvement in the attacks on Iran, an Israeli broadcaster reported.
“Trump would want to be remembered as someone who took part, not someone who stood by,” the official said.
The same source added, “without the US, we can only inflict limited damage on the Fordow nuclear facility.”
Media in Israel highlighted that a shift in Trump’s position may signal his readiness to engage in the operation.
The outlet also reported that Israel is preparing for a potential strike on the Fordow nuclear site—one of Iran’s most heavily fortified and strategically important locations.
Officials confirmed that Fordow is on the Israeli military’s target list and that Israel will determine the timing of any attack. However, they admitted that the effectiveness of such an operation would diminish without US participation.
During a security briefing on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz mentioned ongoing direct communications between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and President Trump.
Israeli media underscored the critical role of US involvement, pointing out that “Israel has targeted most Iranian nuclear sites except the most critical, Fordow, which is buried inside a mountain 90 meters (295 feet) deep.”
The report explained that only the US possesses the B-2 bomber, a long-range, multi-role aircraft capable of penetrating and destroying deeply buried targets like Fordow. This bomber can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons.
In related remarks, Netanyahu declared, “the threat we face now is Iran. It’s either us or them.”
He further warned, “We’re going to see a different Middle East, a reality we haven’t seen until now.”
Tensions in the region escalated sharply after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites in Iran last Friday, including military and nuclear installations. Iran retaliated with missile strikes in response.
Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile attacks have resulted in at least 24 deaths and hundreds injured.
Meanwhile, Iran stated that Israeli strikes have caused at least 224 fatalities and left more than 1,000 wounded.
