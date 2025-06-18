Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran, Israel Exchange Evacuation Warnings

2025-06-18 01:59:00
(MENAFN) The Iranian military issued a cautionary evacuation alert on Wednesday targeting the Neve Tzedek quarter in Tel Aviv.

This announcement came shortly after Israel had released a similar warning for a sector in Tehran.

According to a statement carried by a state-operated broadcaster, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on Israeli inhabitants to “evacuate the Neve Tzedek area in occupied Tel Aviv for their own safety.”

Earlier in the day, the Israeli armed forces had released an evacuation notice aimed at residents of Tehran’s 18th district, signaling the likelihood of forthcoming strikes on that zone.

Tensions in the region have significantly intensified since Friday, when Israel carried out synchronized aerial assaults on numerous locations within Iran, including military and atomic sites.

These actions led Tehran to respond with retaliatory missile launches.

Israeli officials reported that no fewer than 24 individuals lost their lives, with hundreds more suffering injuries as a result of Iran’s missile offensives.

In contrast, Iranian authorities stated that a minimum of 224 people were killed, and over 1,000 sustained injuries during Israel’s ongoing attacks.

