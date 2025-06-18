Mumbai Launches World's Largest Electric Ferry Fleet To Ease Traffic Congestion

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Mumbai to tackle traffic congestion with 'flying electric ferries'

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Mumbai's commuters will soon be able to“fly” to work – on electric ships.

A fleet of 11 hydrofoiling Candela P-12 commuter ferries will create new links across Mumbai's waterways, forming the nucleus of the city's electric transport network, which is set to eventually include thousands of vessels.

The ferries have been ordered by Mumbai-based operator JalVimana.

Gustav Hasselskog, CEO of Candela, says:“This is a groundbreaking project that unlocks the full potential of Mumbai's waterways for efficient commuting – and by investing in hydrofoil technology, the city is leapfrogging legacy waterborne transport systems.”

Mumbai, India's bustling financial capital, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.

The government of Maharashtra state has laid out a bold vision to revolutionize transport in the megacity – by turning to its most underused asset: the sea.

With over 23 million residents and overstretched roads, the state's ports minister Nitesh Rane and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have recently announced that thousands of electric ferries will transform Mumbai's waterways into high-speed arteries for clean, efficient transport.

Swedish marine tech company Candela has now been selected to spearhead this vision.

In Stockholm, during an official visit by India's minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal, on board Candela's vessels, Hasselskog and Mumbai-based operator JalVimana's CEO Niraj Thakur announced that JalVimana has purchased and will operate an initial fleet of 11 P-12 vessels with plans to grow significantly bigger.

The novel Candela P-12 uses computer-guided underwater wings to raise its hull above the water, slashing energy consumption, eliminating wake and slamming, running silently, safely, and at a fraction of the operating cost of conventional diesel vessels.

Due to this, the P-12 has been hailed as a“game-changer” for waterborne transport.

The sale represents the largest single electric fleet in the world so far and will play a pivotal role in establishing Mumbai as a global leader in sustainable urban water transport.

Mumbai is an ever-expanding city, which is partly built around a large bay.

The first Candela P-12 vessels in Mumbai will serve two of the city's most heavily trafficked routes on water: between the Gateway of India and Alibaug – a journey that typically takes 2-3 hours by car – and from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. (See maps below.)

Another line is being planned by JalVimana to connect the new airport with central Mumbai, with expected travel times reduced from 1 hour and 30 minutes to less than 30 minutes.

Niraj Thakur, JalVimana's CEO, says:“We believe Candela's next-generation P-12 will be a giant leap for Mumbai and towards our national goals of a susainable future for our vast Indian coastline and inland waterways.

“JalVimana is honoured to bring this Swedish gift to our ancient shores.”

Following its debut in Stockholm in late 2024, where it slashed commute times and eliminated emissions, the P-12 has proven that electric ferries can be a transformative part of urban mobility – not just in Scandinavia, but globally.

Gustav Hasselskog, Candela's CEO and founder, says:“Candela exists to accelerate the shift to clean and efficient waterborne transport.

“We're honored to support Maharashtra's bold vision and delighted that JalVimana has chosen P-12 to lead the transformation.

“With the P-12, we will show that our foiling electric ferries can add a vital new layer of mobility to Mumbai.”