Mariner Expands Independent Platform Leadership Team Amid Surge In Advisor Demand

Mariner, a national financial services firm, is reaffirming its strategic commitment to the independent advisor channel with the continued expansion of Mariner Independent , the firm's supported independence platform. Serving more than 1,100 advisors and overseeing approximately $40 billion in assets under management (AUM) and assets under advisement (AUA), Mariner Independent is a core driver of the firm's growth strategy.

As demand accelerates flexible affiliation models and long-term monetization pathways, the firm is enhancing its leadership team to support the next phase of platform evolution. In doing so, Mariner has named Rob Sandrew as Head of Mariner Independent to guide the platform's ongoing innovation, advisor experience, and expansion into new partnership models. Sandrew brings a unique blend of operational and strategic leadership; prior to joining Mariner, he served as chief growth officer at Integrated Partners, where he helped grow the firm from $3 billion to over $21 billion in assets.

Rob Sandrew, Head of Mariner Independent

In addition to Sandrew, Verne Marble recently joined Mariner Independent as Managing Director. Marble brings a wealth of experience in distribution and leadership, having held senior positions at Private Advisor Group, LPL Financial, and Edelman Financial Engines.

Verne Marble, Managing Director of Mariner Independent

“This is a pivotal time for independent advisors, and I'm proud to be stepping into a leadership role at Mariner Independent as it enters its next stage of growth,” said Sandrew.“We have a real opportunity and the capabilities to deepen the support and flexibility advisors are looking for, and I'm eager to help shape a platform that truly aligns with where both the industry and advisor expectations are heading.”

These leadership appointments come during a period of robust growth for Mariner as the firm expands its independent offerings, including appealing buyout options for affiliated 1099 advisors seeking succession solutions. Recent transactions, such as the acquisition of Ocean Heights Advisors , provide advisors with an opportunity to monetize their practice while transitioning into a comprehensive W-2 structure that includes bespoke terms, upfront cash, and equity, along with a three-year earnout based on operating margins.

“We've seen tremendous growth from our independent advisors, and it's a clear signal that the model is working. Advisors want the freedom to run their business their way, with the support to scale and the options to monetize when the time is right,” said Marty Bicknell , CEO and president of Mariner.“That's exactly what Mariner Independent is built to deliver. With Rob and Verne stepping in, we're expanding that vision and setting the pace for what's next in the independent space. Their leadership ensures Mariner Independent will continue to be a destination for growth-minded professionals who want to remain independent without feeling alone.”

Since its launch in 2020, Mariner's supported independence model has delivered a robust suite of services including back-office support, practice management, marketing, investment solutions, and compliance resources, all backed by a dedicated team of over 300 professionals.

Sandrew and Marble will both join the Mariner Independent Executive Committee, partnering with the firm's leadership to shape the future direction of this dynamic platform.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, so they can maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner and its affiliates now advise on nearly $555 billion in assets which includes assets under advisement and assets under management as of 3/31/25. Learn more at