Impunity Encourages Israel To Commit Further Violations, Crimes Against Palestinians: Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar affirmed that impunity and lack of accountability have encouraged Israel to continue committing further violations and crimes against Palestinians.



It called on the international community to take the necessary measures to stop these crimes, ensure accountability for those responsible, and compel Israel, the occupying power, to comply with international law and ensure the restoration of all the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, in particular the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli attack on Iran is an uncalculated escalation: MoFA Spokesperson

Read Also



This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during her participation in the interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, Item 2, within the framework of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council.

Qatar reaffirms Israeli attacks on Iran a gross violation of sovereignty, international law

Read Also

Her Excellency said that the report cited the seizure, theft, and destruction of Palestinian Islamic and Christian cultural and religious sites by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli settlers, and the deliberate and unjustified targeting of educational facilities, particularly in the Gaza Strip, as well as UNRWA schools, despite being regularly informed of the coordinates of these schools and the lack of any evidence of military targets in these facilities. Her Excellency said that these actions were a heinous crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.



HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva affirmed that this racist and criminal Israeli approach aimed to genocide the Palestinian people, displace them, and deprive Palestinian children and youth of their right to education, expand the scope of Israeli settlements, and undermine the identity and existence of the Palestinian people and their historical connection to the State of Palestine.



Her Excellency also welcomed the members of the International Commission of Inquiry and thanked them for their efforts.