Acuity Training Launches Enhanced Line Management Courses To Support New And Experienced Line Managers

Acuity Training has expanded its London-based line management training programme with a refreshed suite of management courses designed to help individuals build the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in a management role. Its training courses have been refined to support new line managers and experienced people managers alike, combining good practice with practical techniques for managing people and performance in today's agile, fast-paced workplace.

Acuity Training's line management courses have been designed to equip professionals with the core line management skills necessary to lead, motivate, and develop team members. The course content covers effective communication, delegation, performance management, conflict resolution, coaching, and how to manage remote or hybrid teams. Delegates' will leave more confident in their leadership and management capabilities so that they can encourage and inspire others and ensure that they meet their team goals.

The updated Line management training programme in London includes:



1-Day Intensive Line Management Course – This introductory course is ideal for new managers, first line managers, and newly appointed team leaders. It provides a solid foundation in key responsibilities such as how to manage workloads, give feedback, coach staff, and delegate effectively.



Private / Advanced Line Management Course – Delivered in-house or remotely, this flexible option is ideal for organisations or individuals who want to tailor the course content to specific business needs or the level of experience of their managers. Topics include managing underperformance, leading through change, coaching, and supporting motivation across teams.

AI for Line Managers – A cutting-edge management training course designed to introduce line managers to AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. The course explores how AI can support day-to-day line management responsibilities, from generating reports and scheduling meetings to analysing team sentiment and workload.



Full details can be found at:

“We know how challenging line management can be, especially when someone steps up into their first line manager role,” said Ben Richardson, Director at Acuity Training.“That's why we've developed these programmes. They give line managers the skills they will need to manage effectively from day one, and to evolve as their management responsibilities grow. Whether they're part of a small business, a large organisation, or the public sector, our management training courses will help delegates deliver real impact.”

The CPD-accredited courses are delivered by expert trainers and experienced facilitators, ensuring an interactive, practical workshop. Participants benefit from peer-to-peer discussion and role play to reinforce skills and encourage practical learning.

All courses are available in-person at Acuity's central London training centre, delivered in person at client sites, or remotely. Acuity's expert trainers ensure each session is practical and relevant so that the skills taught can be applied immediately that a delegate returns to work. They are also aligned with current HR expectations and best practice.

About Acuity Training:

Acuity Training is London's leading provider of high-quality, CPD-accredited line management training. It has won the Feefo gold standard for outstanding customer feedback for 11 years consecutively. It has over two decades of experience delivering practical, hands-on courses that empower managers to lead with confidence and impact .

Location: St Clement's House 27 Clements Lane London EC4N 7AE

Website: