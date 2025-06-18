403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Keg, LQWD, Quantum At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Keg Royalties Income Fund (The) Units KEG) hit a new 52-week high of $12.48 Tuesday. Keg Royalties announced that, further to the non-binding letter of intent previously announced on May 5, it has entered into an arrangement agreement with 1543965 B.C. Ltd. an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.
LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Tuesday. LQWD announced the acquisition of an additional 5 Bitcoin to its treasury. In line with its ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy, LQWD now holds approximately 166 Bitcoin or over 720 Sats per LQWD share. The Company currently has approximately 22.6 million shares outstanding, remains debt-free, and holds all Bitcoin reserves unencumbered.
Quantum Biopharma Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $35.00 Tuesday. Quantum announces that the first person with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been scanned in a joint study with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) scientists to validate a novel positron emission tomography (PET) imaging technique to monitor myelin integrity and demyelination in MS.
Sankamap Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Tuesday. Sankamap provided historical exploration results from the 24,000-hectare Fauro Property, part of its Oceania Project, located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands.
Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.48 Tuesday. No news stories today.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.92 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Alithya Group inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.36 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Anaergia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 Tuesday. No news stories today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.43 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Units BGI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.75 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.54 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $7.54 Tuesday. No news stories today.
CDN Maverick Capital Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.97 Tuesday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.67 Tuesday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $38.01 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.92 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.04 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.41 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.70 Tuesday. LQWD announced the acquisition of an additional 5 Bitcoin to its treasury. In line with its ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy, LQWD now holds approximately 166 Bitcoin or over 720 Sats per LQWD share. The Company currently has approximately 22.6 million shares outstanding, remains debt-free, and holds all Bitcoin reserves unencumbered.
Quantum Biopharma Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $35.00 Tuesday. Quantum announces that the first person with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been scanned in a joint study with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) scientists to validate a novel positron emission tomography (PET) imaging technique to monitor myelin integrity and demyelination in MS.
Sankamap Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Tuesday. Sankamap provided historical exploration results from the 24,000-hectare Fauro Property, part of its Oceania Project, located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands.
Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.48 Tuesday. No news stories today.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.92 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.49 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Alithya Group inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.36 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Anaergia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 Tuesday. No news stories today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.43 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Units BGI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.75 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.54 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $7.54 Tuesday. No news stories today.
CDN Maverick Capital Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.97 Tuesday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.67 Tuesday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.30 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Aura Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $38.01 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.92 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.04 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.41 Tuesday. No news stories today.
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Tuesday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment