Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andhra Woman Tied To Tree, Humiliated Over Loan Dispute

2025-06-18 12:08:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Narayanapuram (Andhra Pradesh)- A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and publicly humiliated by villagers in Narayanapuram of Chittoor district, following a dispute over unpaid loans, said police on Monday.

Sirisha (29), wife of Thimmarayappa had returned from Bengaluru on Monday to collect her children's transfer certificates from their school when locals confronted her about the money borrowed by her husband.

“Sirisha was allegedly tied to a tree by the locals and was asked to call her husband to repay the money and her daughter hit a local which escalated the situation,” Kuppam DSP B Parthasarathi said.

According to police, the couple owed around Rs 80,000 to a villager named Munikannappa and also some unspecified amount to local organisations.

A case was registered under BNS Sections 115, 126, and 112 read with Section 3 and police took five persons into custody over the incident.

Sirisha told the police that her husband allegedly abandoned her six months ago in Bengaluru although investigators suspect that they may still be in touch regarding financial matters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam Assembly constituency, condemned the atrocity and ordered strict action against the culprits.

Naidu took details from the district SP and directed officials to provide full support to the victim's family.

“Strict action be taken against those involved in the inhuman treatment of a woman in Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal,” said Naidu in an official release, adding that the woman was allegedly tied to a tree and humiliated because her husband, Thimmarayappa, failed to repay loans he had taken from the villagers.

Naidu instructed police to organise legal awareness drives in rural villages and said the public must rely on the law and refrain from vigilante justice.

He also stressed the need for basic legal education in every village.

The CM reiterated that his government 'would not allow such incidents' to take place and urged the police to take firm preventive measures in all regions.

