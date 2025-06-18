403
Study: Ccos Take On Growing Political Risk
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Managing political fallout is now a core part of the corporate affairs job, with CCOs expected to help shape business decisions that account for cultural backlash, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk.
That's among the top findings of a new study by United Minds , which outlines how communications and corporate affairs leaders are increasingly at the center of navigating volatile political dynamics and societal tension, both internally and externally. The report, based on interviews with corporate affairs leaders at major companies, shows the role continuing to evolve from a reactive function to a core driver of strategy, risk mitigation and internal stability.
“Comms leaders are now business drivers, not just messengers - they're among the few C-suite executives fully aligned with the CEO and enterprise strategy,” said Ben Kalevitch (pictured), managing director at United Minds, Weber Shandwick's business consultancy.“They're the steady hand while other leaders overreact to daily political noise, bringing holistic perspective when others see chaos.”
That shift reflects broader changes in the external environment, particularly the extent to which political dynamics now shape business realities.“Put simply, business decisions are now political decisions,” Kalevitch said.“With an audience of one in DC that can and will quickly strike if businesses are not aligned with the political agenda, CCAOs need to lead their organizations to make the right decisions.”
The study outlines how communications leaders are increasingly responsible for flagging risks before they escalate - whether related to cultural issues, regulatory exposure, or consumer backlash - and are expected to bring together cross-functional teams to manage responses when they do. That includes establishing frameworks to monitor and interpret signals from political actors, revisiting how and when companies take public positions, and developing internal protocols for high-stakes decisions.
“The CCAO/CCO role has significantly evolved from a reactive communications function to a proactive, strategic business partner deeply integrated into the CEO's agenda,” said Dave Tovar, senior VP of communications and government relations at Grubhub.“Communications and corporate affairs leaders are now central to navigating unpredictable political and economic environments, ensuring business continuity amid increased cultural complexity. We are increasingly involved in shaping business and product decisions by translating external issues into actionable insights.”
Tovar likened the role to that of a“lead independent board member among the C-suite,” with“increased influence, greater responsibility and, of course, more scrutiny.”
The report also notes how many companies are moving away from high-visibility activism and instead focusing on managing brand risk, especially when political attention can spike overnight.“The current political landscape, including shifts in administrations and the 'audience of one' phenomenon, significantly impacts business operations and requires nuanced approaches,” Tovar said.
The internal landscape isn't any easier. Both Kalevitch and Tovar noted how corporate affairs teams are navigating heightened employee expectations while complying with new regulatory constraints, often balancing transparency with a more cautious approach to internal communications.
“Leaders must navigate complex and competing stakeholder demands, including catering to administration interests while maintaining stability for employees amidst increased polarization,” Tovar said. He added that quantifying the risk, and the value of comms-led interventions, remains a challenge.“A persistent challenge is effectively translating external risks, potential reputational damage, and the value of proactive investments into financial metrics that resonate with other C-suite peers.”
Kalevitch also pointed to the emerging role comms is playing in internal change efforts, particularly around AI.“Most leaders see AI's potential and want to seize it, but there's a disconnect between vision and getting people on board-especially beyond the comms team,” he said.“As businesses integrate AI agents into workflows, communicators become crucial in shaping the internal story of transformation.”
Tovar said AI has also been a practical resource that helps comms teams move faster, monitor more, and do more with limited staff.“AI applications are rapidly being integrated into corporate affairs workflows, helping automate routine tasks, process large amounts of information quickly, and enhance crisis monitoring and response,” he said.
According to the report, corporate affairs leaders are now seen as uniquely equipped to lead with a“balanced stakeholder view,” acting as internal translators and neutral arbiters, often the only ones in the room tasked with holding all the competing interests together.
“Business decisions are now political decisions,” Kalevitch said.“CCAO roles aren't just changing - they've already changed.”
