Todd Vande Hei Breaks Down The“Mismatch Theory” In Health Is A Skill Podcast Episode On Health Optimization

Beverly Hills, California, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful solo episode of Health is a Skill, Stark CEO Todd Vande Hei explores the concept of the“mismatch theory,” offering a comprehensive look at how modern comforts may be undermining human health. Drawing from evolutionary biology and his own extensive health journey, Vande Hei shares a deeply personal and data-backed perspective on optimizing well-being in a world that's increasingly out of sync with human physiology.

“Softness is the same as misery over the long haul,” Vande Hei declares, challenging listeners to reevaluate their approach to convenience and comfort. He connects the dots between electromagnetic fields (EMFs), reduced mitochondrial function, chronic fatigue, and the alarming decline in hormonal health-especially among young men.

The episode delves into scientific literature, including a 2021 meta-review linking EMF exposure to oxidative stress and a 2016 study that showed significant decreases in mitochondrial function due to electromagnetic exposure.“We're stone-agers living in the space age,” Vande Hei notes, referencing anthropologist Daniel Lieberman's work on the biological mismatch between human evolution and industrialized environments.

In his signature blend of science and storytelling, Vande Hei breaks down mitochondrial health, ATP production, apoptosis, and their critical roles in longevity and performance. He also covers practical strategies such as infrared sauna use, cold exposure, circadian rhythm alignment, and clean air and water practices.

Listeners are urged to incorporate daily discomforts-like walking more, fasting, and avoiding ultra-processed foods-into their routines to build metabolic and psychological resilience.“You can't live like a caveman in the 21st century,” Vande Hei says,“but you can steal the best parts of that lifestyle and blend them with modern tools.”

This episode serves as a blueprint for anyone navigating the toxicities of modern life while seeking optimal health. Tune in via YouTube , Spotify , or Apple Podcasts .

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a Los Angeles-based podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark. Each episode combines scientific insight, real-world strategies, and expert conversations to help listeners bridge the gap between their biology and the modern world-empowering them to live longer, healthier lives.

