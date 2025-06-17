Cyber A.I. Group Appoints Irving Bruckstein As Director Of Global Technology Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven AI Strategist Joins Cyber A.I.'s Elite Technology Team for Accelerated Global Launch of CyberAI Sentinel 2.0TM Advanced Cybersecurity Initiatives

MIAMI, NEW YORK and LONDON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the“Company”), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, announced today the appointment of Irving Bruckstein as Director of Global Technology Integration. Mr. Bruckstein brings over three decades of transformational IT leadership across higher education, enterprise and international markets.

Irving Bruckstein will work in coordination with Dr. Peter J. Morales, CyberAI's Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Bruckstein will advise and support CyberAI's global integration initiatives focusing on harmonizing advanced technologies across enterprise environments, scaling secure infrastructure and aligning systems integration with the Company's expanding global footprint. His appointment underscores CyberAI's commitment to innovation, security and operational excellence as it prepares for the imminent launch of the Company's next-generation AI-driven cybersecurity IP through its patent pending CyberAI Sentinel 2.0TM initiatives.

CyberAI Sentinel 2.0TM represents a paradigm shift in Cybersecurity, committed to monetizing proprietary technology and providing clients with a holistic solution to cybersecurity threats by safeguarding digital assets. CyberAI Sentinel 2.0TM is delivering a cost-effective solution providing comprehensive Cybersecurity services for middle market companies on a global basis as part of CyberAI's objective of achieving $100 million in revenues with an anticipated listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

“Irving is an extraordinary technologist and strategist with a rare ability to commercialize complex architectures into scalable, resilient global systems,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman at CyberAI.“His deep experience leading enterprise-scale IT and Cybersecurity initiatives-particularly across advanced technology, cloud and infrastructure domains-makes him an ideal person to support our highly proactive global launch of our proprietary CyberAI Sentinel 2.0TM AI-driven Cybersecurity advanced technology.”

Mr. Bruckstein currently serves as the Chief Information Officer and CISO at Washington College where he spearheads the Cybersecurity modernization and compliance with GLBA, FERPA, HIPAA, as well as a member of the Board of Directors at MDREN and the Cybersecurity Intelligence Authority. In past experience, Mr. Bruckstein served as CIO at Salve Regina University and held senior leadership roles at NYU, Columbia University and in private sector ventures. He has led billion-dollar campus buildouts, cloud and data center migrations and Cybersecurity modernization efforts across diverse environments in the US, UAE and beyond.

“Cyber A.I. Group stands at the intersection of global Cybersecurity, AI innovation and digital infrastructure transformation-and I'm thrilled to join the team during such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Bruckstein.“There's enormous opportunity to unify systems, scale intelligent architectures and build resilient global frameworks that enable secure and sustainable digital ecosystems. I look forward to working with this proactive technology team driving these initiatives forward.”

During his time at NYU from 2010 to 2016, Mr. Bruckstein was the Senior Director of Global Technology Services where he oversaw and directed the full-stack technology implementation for a new multi-billion U.S. dollar campus build-out for NYU's campus in Abu Dhabi. At Columbia University beginning in 2007, Mr. Bruckstein led IT infrastructure modernization across the university, including managing a $45 million technology portfolio and implemented virtualization, VoIP and SAN infrastructure at the university.

Mr. Bruckstein holds an M.S. and B.S. in Computer Science from Hofstra University and has served on several national and regional technology advisory councils. He will report directly to the CTO and work closely with cross-functional teams as CyberAI builds out its CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 technology. Through AI innovation, CyberAI Sentinel 2.0TM is designed to empower enterprises with intelligent, adaptive and proactive protection while also leveraging CyberAI's expanding customer base.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”) is a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced, proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict, and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation, and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments. At the core of CyberAI's innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure, and globally deployable. The company's technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today's digital infrastructure-from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI's commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical merger between AI and the global cybersecurity landscape. By fusing artificial intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. Tel: 786.749.1221 ... London: 60 Park Lane, #3 London, W1K 1NA New York: 641 Lexington Avenue, 14th Floor New York, NY 10022 Miami: 990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503 Miami, FL 33132