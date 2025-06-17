'Paw Patrol' Theme Songwriter Collaborates With Music Non-Profit To Recognize The Positive Impact Of Dogs

Love is Just a Way Away Music Video

- Steve SilerNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Music for the Soul announces the release of their latest music video,“Love Is Just A Way Away ,” celebrating the healing impact dogs have in people's lives. The song was written by Music for the Soul founder Steve Siler in collaboration with Scott Krippayne, who wrote the theme song for the popular kids show,“Paw Patrol .”According to Mobilize Recovery, interacting with dogs can lower cortisol levels which is the stress hormone, while also increasing oxytocin, the love hormone. For individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, or PTSD, bonding with a dog can be valuable to their healing process. Additionally, there is also a physical benefit as over 60% of dog owners meet the recommended weekly amount of exercise.Since its founding in 2001, Music for the Soul has addressed 44 difficult topics through music including eating disorders, pornography addiction, abortion recovery, suicide, and grief. Their work is supported by professional therapists and endorsed by organizations such as Hope for the Heart and the American Family Association, among others. Originally composed for a dog rescue non-profit, Siler says“Love Is Just A Way Away” fits in well with their expanding catalog.“We have long been interested in providing songs, videos, and discussion guides for people dealing with life's toughest challenges,” says Siler. "Though our resources are always ultimately about healing, they deal with subjects with which people often find it difficult to engage. It is our hope that this song and video will help unite people who need the healing touch of a dog in their life with a pup out there who needs a loving home.”Music for the Soul has made their entire music catalog of over 225 recordings available for a gift of any amount."I never want anyone to go away without taking something they need because they feel they can't afford it," says Siler. "We wanted to make these resources more widely available to serve those who need them. Making them completely free would suggest they have no value, when they have already proven to be invaluable for so many people over the years through the countless testimonies we have received.”﻿"Love is Just a Way Away" video link:﻿About Steve Siler:Steve Siler is founder and director of Music for the Soul. He is an accomplished songwriter and music producer with over 500 songs recorded in multiple genres. His songs have been recorded by pop and country artists such as Kenny Loggins, Smokey Robinson, Patti Labelle, Kenny Rogers, and The Oak Ridge Boys, among others. Siler has written extensively for television including theme and underscore work for children's animation, sitcoms, drama, sports, game shows, and news programming. He has also had songs featured in theatrical motion pictures. He is the author of three books, and the co-host of the Music For The Soul Podcast.

Love is Just a Way Away

