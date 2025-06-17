Starport Technologies Becomes Authorized Xerafy Converter To Deliver Industrial RFID Labeling At Scale In The U.S.

Xerafy RFID Laundry Tags_TEX Series

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xerafy today announced a new strategic partnership with Starport Technologies, LLC, a leading RFID converter and smart labeling solutions provider based in Kansas City, Missouri. Through this partnership, Starport becomes an authorized converter of Xerafy's RFID products across North America.Starport Technologies: MCC's Smart Label Powerhouse in the U.S.A pioneer in RFID media and label conversion since 2006, Starport Technologies is known for its deep expertise in RFID-centric manufacturing, including metal and liquid label applications, read range optimization, and durability.In 2024, Multi-Color Corporation (MCC)-a global leader in prime labeling-acquired Starport, reinforcing its commitment to smart labeling innovation. Starport's manufacturing facility is equipped with high-speed inlay insertion, label converting platforms, and specialty coated material handling.Collaborating on High-Volume, High-Performance RFID for Harsh EnvironmentsThe partnership with Xerafy supports volume deployment of high-performance RFID tags built to operate in the most demanding conditions. Starport selected Xerafy for its field-proven technology in industrial-grade tagging, particularly for:Laundry Labels: Xerafy's TEX series RFID laundry tags are engineered for durability in industrial and healthcare environments, withstanding repeated high-temperature washing, drying, and sterilization cycles without compromising performance.On-Metal Labels: Xerafy's portfolio of on-metal RFID labels is designed for reliable performance in metal-rich environments where standard labels fail. The newly released Metal SkinDelta combines long-range readability with an ultra-thin, flexible form factor-making it ideal for curved or limited surface areas on industrial assets. Its compact size, printable surface, and use of the Impinj M830 GEN2X chip make it a superior choice for both automation and manual scanning workflows. #deltaSterilization-Proof Labels: Designed for environments exposed to gamma irradiation, Xerafy's XSKIN Gamma RFID labels offer reliable identification for food processing, pharmaceutical, and medical device tracking where standard labels fail. #gammaDry Inlays: Xerafy supports high-volume converting with a selection of ARC-approved dry inlays, including designs optimized for high dielectric materials and dual dipole configurations. These inlays are engineered to deliver strong RF performance across a wide range of packaging formats, making them ideal for retail, logistics, and complex supply chain applications.Together, Xerafy and Starport aim to raise performance standards for metal-rich and challenging environments, ensuring reliability, precision, and durability in high-volume applications.Engineering Meets Converting: Accelerating Adoption Through Localized ManufacturingWith U.S.-based production and technical label converting capabilities, Starport is positioned to support the fast-growing demand for Xerafy's industrial RFID solutions.“Starport's industry leadership in RFID converting makes them an ideal strategic partner. Together, we are equipping customers with industrial-grade tagging solutions that deliver performance, reliability, and scalability-exactly where it matters most.” - Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer, Xerafy“We're excited to partner with Xerafy to bring rugged RFID solutions to our customers. With demand rising for high-performance tags that work on metal and in laundry environments, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver smart labeling that solves real-world challenges.” - Sanders Roth, VP Business Development, Starport TechnologiesThe partnership merges Xerafy's engineering innovation with MCC's global scale and Starport's label expertise, enabling faster deployment of RFID tagging solutions across industries such as:LogisticsManufacturingRetailHealthcareSee the Solutions in ActionTest packs, product samples and technical datasheets are available for all featured RFID labels and tags, including laundry, on-metal, sterilization-proof, and dry inlay solutions.These products will be showcased at upcoming industry events, including The Clean Show 2025 in Orlando, FL, where attendees can explore the latest advancements in industrial RFID labeling for laundry and textile management at Xerafy booth #3415.About XerafyXerafy enables digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies with benchmark-topping RAIN RFID asset tagging solutions, deep domain expertise, and award-winning engineering.From surgical trays to drill pipes, Xerafy tags are trusted to perform in the harshest environments and most demanding applications worldwide for tracking assets across energy, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.About Starport TechnologiesStarport Technologies, a Multi-Color Corporation company, is a U.S.-based RFID manufacturer and converter specializing in RFID labels and smart media. With a deep focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions, Starport delivers RFID labels that meet the needs of today's most demanding industries.



