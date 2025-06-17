World Donor Day 2025: World Health Organization (WHO) Representative In Mauritius Donated Blood And Called Upon Students To Commit As Lifetime Donor
“As the new generation, take the lead-donate blood! It gives hope and strengthens our nation's heartbeat,” urged Dr. Anne Ancia, WHO Representative, on 12 June 2025 at Sir Leckraz Teeluck State Secondary School, during the national celebration of World Blood Donor Day.
Dr. Ancia joined the Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Anil Kumar Bacchoo, in encouraging young people to step forward as blood donors.“One unit of blood can save up to three lives,” she told the students, appealing to them to commit to becoming lifelong donors.
“Blood donation is far more than a symbolic act of solidarity-it saves lives every day,” Dr. Ancia emphasized.“It supports patients undergoing trauma care, orthopedic or heart surgeries, women suffering postpartum hemorrhage, and children living with conditions such as anemia, thalassemia, or hemophilia.”
In his address, Minister Bacchoo highlighted the vital role of blood donation in maintaining a strong and responsive healthcare system. He called on the youth to donate regularly, reminding them that they are the future of Mauritius' life-saving blood supply.
To encourage youth participation, the Minister announced forward-looking initiatives, including a dedicated blood donor app and policy reforms like removing outdated age restrictions. These innovative and youth-friendly measures aim to make regular blood donation easier and more accessible for all.
The event also brought together the National Blood Transfusion Service and various schools and longtime blood donors, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the year-round safety, availability, and adequacy of blood and blood products for all in need.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Mauritius.
