Quipli Launches Integrated License Scanning & Fraud Verification For Rental Businesses

- John Jeanguenat, ARA Vice PresidentATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quipli , the fast-growing leader in cloud-based equipment rental software, announced today the launch of License Scanning & Fraud Verification , a fully integrated solution that supports both in-person and remote license verification, now available at no additional cost to all Quipli users.Quipli is the only rental software platform offering built-in license scanning for both remote and in-person rentals, with no per-scan charges or add-on pricing.Developed in partnership with IDScan, this feature gives rental companies a powerful tool to prevent theft and fraud, whether their customers book online or at the counter.According to the American Rental Association, equipment theft costs the industry over $100 million annually, with more than 360 pieces stolen each month. Once equipment leaves the yard, it's rarely recovered, making real-time identity verification essential for protecting assets.“License verification is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stop rental fraud before it starts,” said Kyle Clements, CEO of Quipli.“Our partnership with IDScan enables every rental business to verify customers quickly and confidently, without extra fees or complexity.”IDScan's AI-powered technology performs over 75 algorithmic checks on each license. It analyzes data, design elements, and embedded security features to detect fraudulent or altered IDs. According to IDScan's 2025 ID Fraud Report , identity fraud reached its highest level in Q4 of 2024. However, businesses that implement ID scanning typically see a 30–40% drop in fraud attempts within the first 90 days.“ARA is encouraged to see theft being tackled from every angle in the industry,” says John Jeanguenat, ARA vice president, equipment segment.“As Kyle stated, preventing theft before the equipment leaves the store is the best thing a rental company can do and driver's license verification is a key step in that process. Having that ability integrated into rental software will save members time and headaches.”How it Works:Remote Verification: After checking out online, renters receive a secure link to scan the front and back of their U.S. or Canadian driver's license. The system verifies the ID and matches it to the booking name. If no match exists, a new customer profile is created automatically.In-Person Scanning: Staff can scan licenses using a compatible IDScan device, or alternatively, create the order and send the renter a secure link via text, allowing them to scan their license on their own phone. In both cases, the system verifies the ID, auto-fills customer information, flags any issues, and creates or matches a profile in Quipli.Note: The physical ID scanner is optional. For businesses that prefer hardware-based scanning at the counter, a compatible IDScan device can be purchased online. Otherwise, both remote and in-person verification can be completed using the renter's phone.About QuipliFounded in 2020 and based in Atlanta, GA, Quipli provides an all-in-one rental management platform built for independent equipment rental companies. The platform combines rental e-commerce, inventory management, dispatch, accounting, service and repair, and more, helping businesses simplify operations and grow. Quipli is trusted by hundreds of rental businesses across North America and continues to lead with rapid product development and a customer-first mindset.About IDScanIDScan offers the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on ID fraud prevention, age verification, and access management for security and compliance. Across their suite of products, IDScan performs more than 18 million ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers, including entities such as AMC Theatres, Circa Casino, MRI Software, Simmons Bank, Dutchie POS, Gamestop, Hertz and more.Evan ReadQuipli+1 310-648-2550...

