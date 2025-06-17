403
Putin appreciates Erdogan for facilitating direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed appreciation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for facilitating recent direct discussions between Moscow and Kyiv, according to a Kremlin statement released after a phone conversation between the two leaders on Monday.
The second round of face-to-face negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place earlier this month in Istanbul. Following the session, both parties confirmed they had reached an agreement to proceed with the exchange of prisoners of war. As a goodwill measure, Russia also committed to returning the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, both delegations shared preliminary draft documents reflecting their proposed outlines for a potential peace settlement.
During the call, Putin “expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for helping facilitate the direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations,” the official statement said.
The Russian president emphasized that Moscow “strictly complies with the agreements” established during the Istanbul meeting, which included prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers.
On the same day, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the transfer of 1,248 bodies of Ukrainian military personnel, while receiving the remains of 51 Russian servicemen in exchange.
