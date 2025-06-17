Certain Bellemeade Re Entities Announce Tender Offers For Any And All Of Certain Outstanding Classes Of Series 2022-1 And 2022-2 Mortgage-Linked Notes
|
Series
|
Class of
|
144A CUSIP
|
Original
|
Full Tender
|
Late Tender
|
BMIR
|
M1-C
|
078774AC0
|
$119,736,000
|
$1,031.88
|
$981.88
|
BMIR
|
M1-B
|
07876GAB6
|
$105,000,000
|
$1,094.69
|
$1,044.69
This announcement is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation of offers to buy any of these securities. None of the Issuers, the Dealer Manager, or Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the tender agent and the information agent for each Offer (the "Information Agent"), make any recommendation that any holder of the securities tender or refrain from tendering all or any portion of the original principal amount of such holder's securities. Holders must make their own decisions whether to tender securities, and if so, decide on the original principal amount of securities to tender.
Each Offer is being made only upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in each Offer to Purchase. Copies of each Offer to Purchase may be obtained from the Information Agent through their website at , or by calling (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free). Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in either Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to each Offer, and the transactions contemplated by each Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. Each Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to each Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to each Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that an Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, such Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction.
SOURCE Bellemeade Re 2022-1 Ltd. and Bellemeade Re 2022-2 Ltd.
