Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lufthansa Flight Reverses Course, Returns to Frankfurt Amid Bomb Threat

Lufthansa Flight Reverses Course, Returns to Frankfurt Amid Bomb Threat


2025-06-16 08:02:25
(MENAFN) A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad, India, abruptly reversed course and returned to Frankfurt Airport Sunday evening after authorities received a bomb threat, German police confirmed Monday.

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, touched down safely at Frankfurt around 6:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT), according to a public broadcaster.

Officials have withheld details about the origin or delivery method of the threat, citing an ongoing investigation.

Airport operator Fraport reported that roughly 200 passengers were accommodated in the transit area with cots, as they lacked visas to leave the airport. They were also supplied with food and drinks.

Flight tracking data revealed the plane had been airborne for close to two hours and was navigating Bulgarian airspace when it abruptly turned around near the Black Sea coastline.

The aircraft was initially expected to reach Hyderabad by 1:20 a.m. local time Monday (19:50 GMT Sunday).

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109679702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search