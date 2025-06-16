403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lufthansa Flight Reverses Course, Returns to Frankfurt Amid Bomb Threat
(MENAFN) A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad, India, abruptly reversed course and returned to Frankfurt Airport Sunday evening after authorities received a bomb threat, German police confirmed Monday.
Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, touched down safely at Frankfurt around 6:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT), according to a public broadcaster.
Officials have withheld details about the origin or delivery method of the threat, citing an ongoing investigation.
Airport operator Fraport reported that roughly 200 passengers were accommodated in the transit area with cots, as they lacked visas to leave the airport. They were also supplied with food and drinks.
Flight tracking data revealed the plane had been airborne for close to two hours and was navigating Bulgarian airspace when it abruptly turned around near the Black Sea coastline.
The aircraft was initially expected to reach Hyderabad by 1:20 a.m. local time Monday (19:50 GMT Sunday).
Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, touched down safely at Frankfurt around 6:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT), according to a public broadcaster.
Officials have withheld details about the origin or delivery method of the threat, citing an ongoing investigation.
Airport operator Fraport reported that roughly 200 passengers were accommodated in the transit area with cots, as they lacked visas to leave the airport. They were also supplied with food and drinks.
Flight tracking data revealed the plane had been airborne for close to two hours and was navigating Bulgarian airspace when it abruptly turned around near the Black Sea coastline.
The aircraft was initially expected to reach Hyderabad by 1:20 a.m. local time Monday (19:50 GMT Sunday).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment