Erdogan Offers Mediation for Israel, Iran War
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a phone conversation on Monday with Iran’s newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian, during which they addressed the rising hostilities between Israel and Iran.
They also exchanged perspectives on broader regional dynamics and global concerns.
According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan conveyed that Türkiye is prepared to assume a "facilitating role" in helping to ease the tensions and promote a resumption of "nuclear negotiations."
This statement reflects Ankara’s desire to contribute diplomatically to resolving the intensifying crisis.
Erdogan highlighted that he has been in dialogue with several international leaders regarding the unfolding conflict.
He reiterated Türkiye’s strong commitment to fostering "peace and stability" throughout the region, underlining Ankara’s consistent emphasis on regional harmony.
The escalation of regional unrest began Friday when Israel carried out synchronized aerial bombardments targeting numerous locations within Iran, including military zones and suspected nuclear sites.
In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes against Israeli positions.
In the aftermath of the strikes, Israeli officials reported that "at least 24 people were killed" and that hundreds sustained injuries from Iranian missile assaults.
In contrast, Iranian authorities stated that their death toll stood at "at least 224 people," with over 1,000 wounded due to Israel’s aggressive offensive.
