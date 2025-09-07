Ganpati Visarjan: Anant Ambani Takes Part In Lalbaugcha Raja's Immersion Process In Mumbai

As Mumbai witnessed a sea of devotees braving rains, the beating of dhol-tasha, chants, and clouds of gulal united thousands of devotees who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved deity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.