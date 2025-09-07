Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ganpati Visarjan: Anant Ambani Takes Part In Lalbaugcha Raja's Immersion Process In Mumbai

Ganpati Visarjan: Anant Ambani Takes Part In Lalbaugcha Raja's Immersion Process In Mumbai


2025-09-07 12:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the Mumbaikars bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja during the grand Ganesh immersion on Sunday, Director of Reliance Industries Limited – Anant Ambani – was also present at the event.

As Mumbai witnessed a sea of devotees braving rains, the beating of dhol-tasha, chants, and clouds of gulal united thousands of devotees who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved deity.

Here's the video:

More to follow...

MENAFN07092025007365015876ID1110026535

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search