More than 1,000 rabbis accuse Israel of arming hunger in Gaza
(MENAFN) More than 1,000 rabbis and Jewish scholars from around the globe have signed an open letter accusing Israel of deliberately using starvation as a weapon in Gaza. They urged the Israeli government to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.
According to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, approximately 90,000 women and children in Gaza are experiencing malnutrition, with aid organizations describing the situation as a man-made famine resulting from Israel’s blockade.
The letter, signed by religious figures from the US, UK, EU, and Israel, warned that the Jewish people are facing “a grave moral crisis.” The signatories stated that restricting food, water, and medical supplies to a civilian population violates fundamental Jewish values.
The rabbis called on Israel to immediately allow widespread humanitarian assistance while ensuring aid is not diverted to Hamas. They also urged Israeli authorities to pursue all possible efforts to secure the release of hostages and end the ongoing conflict.
Published on Friday, the letter surpassed 1,000 signatures by Monday. UK Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, who helped spearhead the initiative, told the Jewish Chronicle that the campaign aims to challenge “callous indifference to starvation” and protect the moral standing of both Israel and Judaism.
Israel, meanwhile, blames the humanitarian crisis on poor international coordination and on Hamas, accusing the group of hijacking aid and targeting distribution centers. Officials have claimed that Hamas is exploiting the famine narrative to influence hostage negotiations.
While Israel has promised to enhance its humanitarian efforts—resuming food airdrops and pausing military operations over the weekend to allow over 100 aid trucks into Gaza—Lazzarini dismissed these actions as “a smokescreen,” accusing Israel of trying to “whitewash” its image. He insisted that real relief would require opening the border to allow thousands more aid trucks currently waiting to enter.
