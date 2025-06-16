Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Romania’s Airline Prolongs Flight Suspensions to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman

2025-06-16 07:31:05
(MENAFN) Romania’s national airline, has prolonged the suspension of flights to three Middle Eastern cities due to persistent regional turmoil and escalating security risks.

Flights to Tel Aviv (TLV) will remain grounded until June 23, with return services expected to resume on June 24. Meanwhile, all flights to Beirut (BEY) and Amman (AMM) are halted through June 20, the carrier confirmed in a Monday announcement.

The decision comes on the heels of Israel temporarily closing its airspace in response to rising threats of aerial assaults, as Iranian attacks are reportedly imminent. Israeli officials have issued heightened warnings, intensifying regional uncertainty.

In a statement, TAROM emphasized its continued coordination with international aviation authorities and local partners, saying it is closely monitoring the situation.

Passengers who booked flights before June 13 for departures scheduled through June 16 are permitted to cancel their reservations and receive travel vouchers for future use, the airline clarified.

As tensions climb, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on nationals currently in Israel to adhere to safety directives. Citizens are urged to seek shelter during air raid sirens and inform the nearest Romanian diplomatic mission of their location.

Emergency consular assistance remains available through the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Haifa.

