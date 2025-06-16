Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian DM states country shocked at Pakistan’s new UN counter-terrorism role

2025-06-16 07:04:09
(MENAFN) India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the United Nations Security Council’s decision to appoint Pakistan as vice-chair of its counter-terrorism committee, calling it a shocking move. Speaking at a public event on Tuesday, Singh questioned the credibility of the international community’s motives in allowing Pakistan — a country that has allegedly supported terrorism — to take a leading role in the fight against terrorism.

Singh described Pakistan as a “haven for terrorist organizations” and cited figures like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, who move openly within its borders and enjoy political and military backing. “How can a nation that has sheltered terrorism be expected to spearhead the fight against it?” Singh asked, adding that this decision raised serious doubts about the policy priorities of the international community.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbors who have fought four wars. The most recent escalation followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in late April that killed 26 people, predominantly tourists. The attack was initially claimed by the Resistance Front — believed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate — although the group later denied its role. Pakistan also denied any involvement in the incident.

In retaliation, India struck suspected terrorist sites across the border on May 7. After days of exchanges, a ceasefire was called on May 10. Singh called on the international community to cut financial aid to Pakistan, arguing it supported terrorism. He also suggested that if Pakistan is unwilling or unable to tackle terrorism on its own soil, it should seek India's help. Singh insisted that the Indian army is fully prepared to carry out operations against terrorism, whether within its borders or across them.

