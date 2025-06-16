403
Save AED 400 on your car rental with Careem
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE - June 16, 2025: Careem is making it easier and more affordable for UAE customers to drive comfortably through the summer with a new car rental offer. From June 15 to July 15, customers renting a car via Careem will receive AED 400 off their rental.
The discount can be redeemed using promo code ‘SUMMER4’0’ in Dubai ‘nd ‘SUMMER’00AUH’ in Abu Dhabi. A wide selection of cars is available throug’ Careem’s car rental partner, Swapp - including Mazda 6, Hyundai Creta, and Volvo S90, ranging from AED 2340 to AED 3999 before the discount.
’hether it’s avoiding the heat while running errands, visiting indoor attractions, or road-tripping to the cooler East coast of the’UAE, Careem’s car rental service offers a convenient and affordable alternative to car ownership. Customers can rent a car directly through the app with no deposit required, and have it delivered to their doorstep that same day.
Ca’eem’s short- and long-term car rental service is delivered in partnership with Swapp. The average booking duration is three months, but many customers continue renting for over a year. Popular choices include Nissan Sunny and Mitsubishi Attrage, while demand also remains strong for premium models such as Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari F8, and Mercedes G63.
Careem currently offers over 20 daily services in the UAE including food and grocery delivery, rides, international money transfers, bike rentals, and more. Careem also provides access to partner services directly through the app, including car rentals, home cleaning, salon and spa services, laundry, and more.
To rent a car in minutes, download or open the latest version of the Careem app, and s‘lect ‘Ca’ rental’ on the app home screen.
