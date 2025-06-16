Community Hero Awards Celebrate Champions Of Braille Literacy

Honoring organizations making a lasting impact on the education of blind and visually impaired

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is proud to announce the recipients of its second annual Community Hero Awards, recognizing outstanding organizations that inspire and support people who are blind or visually impaired.

"This award highlights those who champion the power of braille literacy and its vital role in shaping the educational journey and future success of our students," said Rachel Antoine, Senior Director of International Programs at Braille Institute.

The Community Hero Awards will be presented during the Braille Challenge Finals, held from June 26 through 28 at the University of Southern California (USC) and livestreamed for global audiences. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Braille Challenge - the only academic competition of its kind for blind and visually impaired students in grades K–12 from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and Australia.

Awardees were nominated by over 100 Braille Institute staff and students, accessibility professionals and members of the broader blindness community across the organization and selected by a committee of internal and external stakeholders. Winners represent excellence across four categories: corporation, small business, government, and nonprofit.

Congratulations to the 2025 Community Hero Award recipients - your leadership is helping shape a more inclusive and empowered future for blind and visually impaired youth.

About the Awardees

Meta and Be My Eyes (Corporate Awardee) has been recognized for their partnership on Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses offer hands-free, voice-activated assistance powered by AI, making them a powerful tool for people who are blind or visually impaired. With the ability to describe surroundings, read text aloud, and answer questions in real time, these glasses help users navigate the world more independently. Built-in cameras and speakers allow seamless interaction without needing to pull out a phone. Their discreet, stylish design blends accessibility with everyday wear. The integration with Be-My-Eyes adds a vital human element to help blind individuals see the world around them and perform even the most complex tasks.

Tilt Beauty (Corporate Awardee) is a line of universally designed makeup tools created for people with vision loss and mobility challenges. Featuring tactile guides, ergonomic grips, and high-contrast markings, each product is designed to make makeup application easier and more intuitive. The tools empower users to apply makeup with greater confidence and independence. Tilt Beauty proves that accessible design can be both functional and beautiful, and incorporates Braille Institute's Atkinson Hyperlegible font for low vision readers.

Hearts for Sight Foundation (Nonprofit Awardee) is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that builds community and wellness for people who are blind or visually impaired through inclusive fitness and outdoor recreation. From group hikes to yoga classes, their programs promote physical and mental health in a supportive, low-vision-friendly environment. The organization creates space for connection, movement, and empowerment.

Guide Dogs for the Blind (Nonprofit Awardee) provides expertly trained guide dogs and personalized support services to people who are blind or visually impaired, all at no cost. A longtime collaborator with the Braille Institute, their comprehensive programs foster independence, confidence, and lifelong partnerships between people and their guide dogs. From training to follow-up care, GDB is committed to every step of the journey.

Councilman Ollie Cantos (Elected Official Awardee) of West Covina is a passionate advocate for disability rights, public service, and community inclusion. As one of the first blind elected officials in the nation, he leads with lived experience and a deep commitment to equity. His work focuses on empowering underserved communities and ensuring accessibility in civic life. Through his leadership, Councilman Cantos is breaking barriers and inspiring change across West Covina and beyond.

Additionally, Braille Institute extends gratitude to the 2025 Braille Challenge sponsors: City National Bank and Life Light Educational Foundation (Silver Sponsors), Waymo, Vispero, Dot Inc, and Delta Gamma (Bronze Sponsors), alongside foundations and donors like you who make this work possible.

Organizations interested in getting involved in Braille Challenge through nominations or sponsorships may reach out to Brian Sheridan, Sr. Director of Strategic Partnerships, [email protected] .

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a nonprofit organization with a bold vision to transform the lives of individuals with vision loss. With more than a century of service, it provides free programs and services that empower people to live independently - ranging from low vision assessments and technology training to mobility instruction and educational offerings.

Through its strategic plan, Mission Magnified, Braille Institute's goal is to serve more than 200,000 people annually within five years. By scaling its reach, embracing digital innovation, and building meaningful partnerships, the organization is transforming what's possible for people with low to no vision.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America

