Iranian Forces Urge Israelis to Evacuate
(MENAFN) Iran’s military urged Israelis on Sunday to depart their homeland, predicting it may soon become "inhabitable."
A state run news agency relayed the message as hostilities between the two long standing foes intensify.
Reza Sayyad, the armed forces spokesperson, declared: “Warnings for you in the coming days: Leave the occupied territories, because, certainly, they won’t be inhabitable in the future!”
The remark followed yet another barrage of Iranian strikes directed at Israel.
He further cautioned that “taking shelter underground will not bring safety to the Israelis.”
Sayyad continued, “Therefore, we would like to emphasize: do not let the criminal regime use you as human shields,” exhorting civilians not to be exploited.
Meanwhile, senior IRGC commander and Expediency Council member Mohsen Rezaei warned that the conflict could spiral, stating: “We may reach a point where we take major actions that will destabilize the entire region.”
Rezaei concluded by advising Western nations that “the wise people in the US and Europe must act quickly to pull their countries out of this war, otherwise we cannot stand by and watch their involvement without responding.”
